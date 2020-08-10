LISD holds leadership summit

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo ISD is preparing for the upcoming school year with their annual leadership summit.

Monday morning, the district met online with about 180 leaders to discuss plans for the year.

The summit will continue on for the next three days as LISD cabinet members and leaders make presentations displaying goals for each department.

Sylvia Rios, the district’s superintendent, says she sees an opportunity in what has been the biggest challenge for the district.

Everyone has been learning a new way to communicate virtually with each other. They have been learning how to meet online since March, which she believes gives them a head start.

Rios also wants to stress that every child will have access to the materials needed for online education.

“We wanna make sure that we comply with the Texas Education Agency requirements about every child being able to have an equitable opportunity to learn. And so if one child has internet, then we have to make sure that every child has internet. Or if one child has a Chromebook we need to make sure that every child does.”

The board has approved close to $6 million over the last year to buy the needed Chromebooks for students.

