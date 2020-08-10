LISD school schedules to be available next week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Middle school and high school students over at LISD will be able to find out what their class schedule is going to be like for the upcoming school year.

The district says their schedules will be available online starting Monday, August 17th.

For those who don’t have internet access, you can make arrangements to pick-up your schedule through curbside service at their respective campus.

Meanwhile, elementary school students will have the opportunity to get to know their new teacher during their annual meet the teacher event.

Except for this time it will take place virtually on Monday, August 17th at 3 p.m.

