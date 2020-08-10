Advertisement

Local Catholic schools kick off first day of virtual learning

The Catholic Diocese of Laredo is currently ordering schools to teach virtually for the next nine weeks.
By Natalie Reed
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Today marks the start for a new school year for Catholic schools.

The first day of school is kicking off from home for Catholic schools.

Students are still wearing their uniforms as they attend their virtual classes at Mary Help of Christians School.

Sister Vuong Do, the principal, says she is excited to take on this new year with the challenges online learning could present.

“You know, our kids are born with technology and parents not to worry, we have tutorial sessions to guide you and the teachers are very patient in guiding the students step by step. So this whole week is going to be orientation procedures. You’ll be surprised our kiddos will learn very very fast because they are born into this technology world.”

There are 350 students registered at the school.

