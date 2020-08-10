Local Cinemark Theater to open its doors this Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After being closed for several months, a big movie theater chain has announced that it will open its doors this weekend.

According to the Cinemark Theatre website, the Cinemark Mall del Norte movie theater will open Friday, August 14th.

Since a lot of studios have pushed back the release of new blockbusters, Cinemark will be screening several Hollywood classics at discount prices.

For everyone’s safety, face masks are required in the theatres except when eating & drinking in auditoriums.

According to their website, each morning, all auditoriums are extensively disinfected using pressurized sprayer equipment to reach all seats, handrails, armrests, tables, footrests, and cup holders.

Also all employees are provided with facial masks and gloves to wear during their shifts.

For the time being, overall auditorium capacities are being reduced for your safety and to maintain compliance with all local and state guidelines.

Meanwhile, Regal Hollywood Theaters will open next Friday, August 21st and there is no word on when the Alamo Drafthouse plans to open its doors.

