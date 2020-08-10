Man accused of stabbing mother enters plea

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man accused of stabbing his mother when he was 16 years old was scheduled to plea in his case according to the Web County Court Docket.

Jorge Rene Velasco appeared in the 406th District Court Monday morning.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, court hearings have been held live on YouTube with council and other meetings through Zoom.

In 2012, Velasco was a teenager when he allegedly stabbed his mother, Martha Velasco 19 times and was certified to be tried as an adult in the case.

However, Velasco’s attorney Oscar O. Pena said the prosecutor, Joshua Davila, and himself are “Very close to working this case out.”

The delay is not “Due to the cooperation of council, but COVID, it’s hard to get together and negotiate.”

Pena said it’s a “Complicated plea agreement” going on to say it would be best to meet with Judge Oscar Hale about it before moving forward.

Matters pertaining to the plea agreement were not discussed during the meeting.

The next status hearing is set for August 27th at 9:30 a.m.

