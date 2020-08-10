Advertisement

Man accused of stealing and pawning woman’s phone

Man accused of stealing phone
Man accused of stealing phone(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing theft charges after he stole a woman’s phone and attempted to pawn it.

Laredo Police arrested 45-year-old Gabriel Efrain Pineda in the case.

The incident happened at the 500 block of Magnolia Lane Street where authorities were called out to a theft report.

Upon arrival, the victim stated that she had met a man through Facebook with whom she later went out with.

According to the victim, when she got out of his vehicle, the suspect requested her cell phone. Once the woman got out of the car, he took off without returning the phone.

The man then came back and showed her proof that the phone was sold at a pawn shop.

After an investigation, police determined, that Pineda was the one who pawned the phone.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

