Might as well be walking on the sun

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Prepare for another hot week with temperatures in the triple digits once again!

On Monday we are going to start our day in the upper 70s and see a high of about 102 degrees by the afternoon.

As we continue throughout the week, we will stay above the triple digits but not by much.

On Tuesday expect a high of 103 degrees, and lows at 78 degrees.

This pattern will continue until Friday when we see a high of about 102.

As we head into the weekend we could drop to 100 degrees flat.

We are near the middle of August which means fall is right around the corner so we don’t have to deal with these temperatures much longer.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.