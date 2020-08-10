Advertisement

Operation leads to marijuana bust and three arrests

Investigators find bundles of marijuana inside suspects' apartment
Three arrested during alleged drug bust
Three arrested during alleged drug bust(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An ongoing investigation by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit leads to three arrests.

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Jonathan Martinez, 17-year-old Pedro Gomez and 25-year-old Pamela Salinas.

Investigators spotted a vehicle that was located in a parking lot on the 400 block of Shiloh Drive and approached the driver for questioning.

Further investigation led investigators to an apartment at the 5100 block of San Francisco Avenue where all three suspects resided.

When authorities searched the apartment, they found multiple bundles of marijuana that weighed a total 63 pounds with an estimated street value of $19,000.

All suspects were charged with possession of marijuana felony and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

CBP officers seize nearly two million dollars of narcotics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents seized several loads of illegal narcotics during three separate enforcement actions.

Local

Woman accused of slashing man’s tires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A woman is facing criminal mischief charges after she allegedly caused damaged to a man’s vehicle.

Local

Might as well be walking on the sun

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
With temperatures like ours, you might as well be walking on the sun...

Local

South Texas authorities searching for missing teen believed to be in Laredo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities in south Texas are searching for a teenage girl who has been missing for nearly a month.

Latest News

Local

Interest in home school increases amid pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
In a time of uncertainty, many parents are looking into the best ways to keep their children educated while also staying safe from the coronavirus; as a result, some parents have opted for another option, homeschooling.

Local

Interest in home school increases amid pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|

Local

Man accused of assaulting store clerk after being refused service

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges after a heated altercation for not wearing a facemask led to an assault.

News

Officials enforce safety in 8-liner establishments

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT
|
By Natalie Reed
Laredo City Manager Roberts Eads says several departments are working together to make sure 8-liners and bingo halls are following local and state regulations.

News

Doctors discuss COVID-19 in border region

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Natalie Reed
Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino presented saying that hospitals in our area face daily challenges with capacity, especially overflow in the ICU’s.

News

UPDATE: City reports 12 deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT
|
By Natalie Reed
The current death toll stands at 155.