Operation leads to marijuana bust and three arrests

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An ongoing investigation by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit leads to three arrests.

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Jonathan Martinez, 17-year-old Pedro Gomez and 25-year-old Pamela Salinas.

Investigators spotted a vehicle that was located in a parking lot on the 400 block of Shiloh Drive and approached the driver for questioning.

Further investigation led investigators to an apartment at the 5100 block of San Francisco Avenue where all three suspects resided.

When authorities searched the apartment, they found multiple bundles of marijuana that weighed a total 63 pounds with an estimated street value of $19,000.

All suspects were charged with possession of marijuana felony and engaging in organized criminal activity.

