South Texas authorities searching for missing teen believed to be in Laredo

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old Daniela Rivera who is from Rio Grande City
Daniela Rivera, 17
Daniela Rivera, 17(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities in south Texas are searching for a teenage girl who has been missing for nearly a month.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community of Laredo to be on the lookout for 17-year-old Daniela Rivera.

She was reported in the Rio Grande City area but authorities believe she may be headed or is already in Laredo

She is roughly 4'11", weighs 130 pounds and was last seen with red hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Starr County Sheriff’s Office at 956-487-5571.

