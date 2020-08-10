Advertisement

TAMIU Nursing Students get hands-on experience during pandemic

Students help conduct contact tracing
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shortage of help at the Laredo Health Department turned out to have a silver lining.

Nursing students at TAMIU are getting some much-needed hands-on experience in the medical field during the pandemic.

Nursing programs typically require clinical experience such as working with hospitals, doctor’s offices, and medical centers.

The coronavirus pandemic undoubtedly derailed their plans but now nursing students at Texas A&M International University have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Senior Nursing Student Alyssa Salinas says, “We are calling patients who have COVID-19 and we’re asking them how they’ve been doing, who they’ve been in contact with and who they have been with. With this information, we call the patients, we can call them and ask them to quarantine and isolate themselves.”

Assisting with contract tracing came about when Dr. Marivic Torregosa, the dean of the TAMIU College of Nursing and Health Sciences, contacted the health department three weeks ago. They both agreed this would benefit both parties.

Dr. Torregosa says "There was a shortage of manpower at the health department, and at the time we were needing clinical experience for our students so I thought this would be a good opportunity for the students and at the same time a good way to help the community."

About 60 junior and senior-level nursing students received training through Johns Hopkins University, the World Health Organization, and the local health department.

Each day, 10 students are supervised as they make calls to individuals diagnosed with COVID-19, calls that can last anywhere from 30 to 90 minutes.

Dr. Torregosa calls this the experience "Something most students would read out of a textbook."

Salinas says this is something that makes the students feel special. It’s something no one has ever done. It’s something new.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Interest in home school increases amid pandemic

Updated: 18 minutes ago
6a newscast recording

Local

LISD school schedules to be available next week

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Middle school and high school students over at LISD will be able to find out what their class schedule is going to be like for the upcoming school year.

News

Celebrate National Lazy Day but doing absolutely nothing

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
If you don’t feel like doing anything, you are not alone, today is National Lazy Day.

Local

Man accused of stabbing mother enters plea

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Velasco’s attorney Oscar O. Pena said the prosecutor, Joshua Davila, and himself are “Very close to working this case out.”

Latest News

Local

Man accused of stabbing mother enters plea

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Velasco’s attorney Oscar O. Pena said the prosecutor, Joshua Davila, and himself are “Very close to working this case out.”

Local

CBP officers seize nearly two million dollars of narcotics

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents seized several loads of illegal narcotics during three separate enforcement actions.

Local

Operation leads to marijuana bust and three arrests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An ongoing investigation by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit leads to three arrests.

Local

Woman accused of slashing man’s tires

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A woman is facing criminal mischief charges after she allegedly caused damaged to a man’s vehicle.

Local

Might as well be walking on the sun

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
With temperatures like ours, you might as well be walking on the sun...

Local

South Texas authorities searching for missing teen believed to be in Laredo

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities in south Texas are searching for a teenage girl who has been missing for nearly a month.