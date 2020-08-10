Advertisement

Truck driver accused of assaulting driver with a sledgehammer

Authorities were able to identify suspect through trucking company logs
41-year-old Raul Antonio Ramirez
41-year-old Raul Antonio Ramirez
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An alleged case of road rage lands a truck driver behind bars.

Laredo Police arrested 41-year-old Raul Antonio Ramirez and charged him with aggravated assault.

The case unfolded on November 29th, 2016 when authorities were called out to the 100 block of Salen Drive for an assault call.

Officers met with the victim who stated that the driver of a tractor started honking at the victim while they were traveling south on Mines Road. According to the police report at some point while they were driving, the tractor cut off the victim’s vehicle and boxed him in.

The victim stated that the driver of the tractor exited the vehicle and started walking towards him while holding a sledgehammer and screwdriver, threatening the driver to get out of the car.

Fearing for his life, the victim, the victim stayed motionless out of fear when the driver’s side door swung open and he was hit in the elbow with the sledgehammer. The victim was able to close the door to the vehicle and lock it preventing the suspect from opening it again. As a result, the suspect began walking around the vehicle hitting it and causing extensive damages.

After a thorough investigation, authorities were able to identify Ramirez as the prime suspect through driver logs from the trucking company.

