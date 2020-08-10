UISD welcomes new teachers for first day of orientation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United ISD welcomes their teachers back for an orientation day.

The session began Monday and they will continue on through Thursday, August 13th.

The orientation sessions are being held online and they serve to introduce new teachers to the district and it’s policies.

The sessions began with a welcome message from Superintendent Roberto J. Santos, and Gloria Rendon, UISD’s deputy superintendent, released the following statement:

“We are pleased to welcome our new teachers to the United ISD family. Our district is moving forward with remote learning, and our administrators, principals, and teachers are committed to providing consistent and rigorous instruction on a daily basis.”

The first day of remote learning for all United ISD campuses is Monday, August 24.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.