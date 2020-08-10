Woman accused of slashing man’s tires

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A woman is facing criminal mischief charges after she allegedly caused damaged to a man’s vehicle.

Laredo Police arrested 23-year-old Amanda Marie Herrera in the case.

The incident happened on July 26th when officers were called out to the 9800 block of Center Road.

Officers met with the property owner who stated that Herrera had slashed the tires to his 2011 grey Chevy Colorado that was registered to his mother

The officer made contact with the owner of the vehicle who indicated she wanted to press charges.

Herrera was identified as the prime suspect and taken into custody.

