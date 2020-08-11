Agents find undocumented immigrants hidden inside livestock trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find nearly two dozen undocumented immigrants during an alleged human smuggling attempt over the weekend.

The incident happened on August 9th when agents received a tip regarding a suspicious pickup truck traveling north on I-35 near mile marker 32.

Agents spotted the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which point several individuals got out and fled on foot.

Agents discovered two individuals in a crawl space under a toolbox in the bed of the vehicle along with 16 additional individuals in a horse trailer.

Agents were also able to apprehend four of the individuals who had attempted to abscond in the brush.

All 22 individuals were illegally present in the U.S. and determined to be from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

