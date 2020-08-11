Advertisement

Border Patrol agents arrest two convicted felons

Both individuals had prior criminal convictions related to drug smuggling and assault
Jose Angel Gandara-Rodriguez and Juan Zorola Gomez
Jose Angel Gandara-Rodriguez and Juan Zorola Gomez(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector apprehended two fugitives for illegal entry into the U.S.

The first incident happened on August 9th when agents arrested several individuals who were at a ranch in south Laredo.

One of the individuals was identified as 59-year-old Juan Zorola Gomez.

During processing, it was determined that the Mexican National had previous convictions on the charges of transporting aliens, aiding and abetting, and narcotics smuggling.

His convictions carried sentences of more than 13 years’ confinement. 

Later that afternoon, agents arrested another man identified as 38-year-old Jose Angel Gandara-Rodriguez.

During processing, it was revealed that the Mexican National had an extensive criminal history that included, injury to a child, aggravated assault, and sexual assault.

Both Zorola-Gomez and Gandara-Rodriguez were criminally charged for their immigration violations and remain in U.S. Border Patrol custody pending prosecution. 

