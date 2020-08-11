Border Patrol agents seize 54 pounds of marijuana

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents seized an alleged drug smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint.

The incident happened during the afternoon hours of August sixth when agents encountered a Sedan at the checkpoint.

During questioning, a canine alerted to the presence of narcotics, and as a result, the driver was referred to secondary inspection.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found two bundles of marijuana hidden in the truck.

The marijuana had had a total weight of 54 pounds with an estimated street value of $43,200.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was placed under arrest and the case was turned over to DEA.

