Border Patrol and DPS foil human smuggling attempt

Authorities say the vehicle was reported stolen
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents along with the Texas Department of Public Safety foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Monday when agents conducted a record check on a white pick up truck on Mines Road after receiving information that the vehicle was stolen.

Agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused and sent agents on a highspeed chase.

DPS air support assisted agents and located the vehicle on Loop 20 and Clark Boulevard.

The driver eventually came to a stop at the intersection of Market Street and Logan Avenue where several individuals got out and fled on foot.

A total of 12 undocumented immigrants were taken into Border Patrol custody and the driver was arrested by DPS.

