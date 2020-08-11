Border Patrol and local authorities shut down stash houses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled a massive human smuggling attempt and shut down two stash houses over the weekend.

The first incident happened on August 7th when a tractor-trailer approached the I-35 checkpoint.

During questioning a service canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

When agents searched the trailer, they found 63 individuals inside an unrefrigerated trailer.

Later that day agents along with help from local authorities shut down two stash houses that were harboring undocumented immigrants.

The first incident happened in the late morning hours when authorities were alerted to suspicious activity at a residence in south Laredo. Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle that had left the location and the driver was determined to be a Mexican National.

Agents searched the home and found 45 undocumented immigrants.

Later that day, agents received another tip regarding a stash house at the 3500 block of Paradise Drive.

When agents searched the home, they found six undocumented immigrants.

All of the individuals were illegally present in the United States and were determined to be from Mexico and Guatemala.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.