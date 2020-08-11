Advertisement

Boy with autism kicked out of NJ church for making noise during sister’s baptism

By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSIDE, N.J. (WABC/CNN) - A New Jersey mother says she’s leaving the church she’s attended for most of her life after her 7-year-old son, who has autism, was kicked out of his baby sister’s baptism.

The Vicidomini family attended a private ceremony Saturday for their youngest child’s baptism at Christ the King Church in Hillside, New Jersey. Because there would be no crowd, mother Julia Vicidomini says she felt comfortable bringing her 7-year-old son, Nicky, who has autism and is nonverbal.

But the mother says the priest kicked Nicky out for playing with a ball and making noise during the ceremony. She says she tried to explain the situation, but the priest wouldn’t listen.

Nicky Vicidomini's parents say he was kicked out of church during his sister's baptism for playing with a ball and making noise. The 7-year-old has autism and is nonverbal.
Nicky Vicidomini's parents say he was kicked out of church during his sister's baptism for playing with a ball and making noise. The 7-year-old has autism and is nonverbal.(Source: Julia Vicidomini/WABC/CNN)

The family acknowledges they didn’t tell the priest ahead of time that Nicky has special needs. However, after the baptism, Nicky’s father, Marc Vicidomini, went to speak to the priest and eventually asked for an apology.

“My husband told him that he thought a priest, of all people, would be more sympathetic to a child with special needs, that he was completely unprofessional and ruined our celebration,” wrote Julia Vicidomini in a Facebook post.

The Vicidominis say the priest refused to apologize and instead attempted to justify his actions.

“He goes, ‘I didn’t kick him out’ and started getting loud with me. And my wife came over and said, ‘I thought he was coming out to apologize, not make excuses,’” Marc Vicidomini said.

Julia Vicidomini has attended the church and its school since her childhood, but she says following this incident, the family intends to find a new church that is more accommodating to children with special needs.

The Archdiocese of Newark released a statement Sunday in which they apologized for the pastor’s actions. They said he did not understand the boy’s behavior and felt unprepared to respond appropriately. He acknowledges and regrets the mistake.

The statement says the Archdiocesan Office for Pastoral Ministry with Persons with Disabilities is working to come to a “pastoral resolution” with the family and to ensure “greater awareness in working with individuals with disabilities and their families.”

Copyright 2020 WABC, Julia Vicidomini via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NJ family will find new church after priest kicks out 7-year-old son with autism

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The boy's family says the priest refused to apologize and instead attempted to justify his actions. However, he later said he regrets the mistake in a statement released by the archdiocese.

News

Health authority takes measures to stop nursing home COVID spread

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
Doctor Victor Trevino says that due to an increased capacity at local hospitals, some patients from nursing homes could soon be transferred out.

News

Officials warn public as infection rate continues to increase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
After over a thousand new positive cases of COVID are reported during August, officials say it’s perfectly clear that the community is no longer taking this virus seriously.

News

Doctors Hospital welcomes new CEO

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
With 20 years in healthcare leadership experience, Emma Maria Montes-Ewing has now taken the helm at the hospital.

Latest News

National

LA sheriff concerned after deputies detain 3 Black teens at gunpoint

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The sheriff says the incident is being investigated. The teens were not arrested and were released at the scene.

National

Bystanders outraged as Calif. police detain 3 Black teens who were allegedly assaulted

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The sheriff says the incident is being investigated. The teens were not arrested and were released at the scene.

News

LISD police force sports new wheels

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
While students will not be returning to class right away, Chief Roberto Villarreal says their mission and duties of protecting their campuses and those working will not change.

News

Federal TRIO Program to give millions of dollars to college students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
Representative Henry Cuellar announced Monday that Laredo College and TAMIU will receive nearly $1.5 million each over the next five years to help first-generation, low income and disabled students.

National Politics

Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

News

City activates public wifi spots around Laredo

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Yocelin Gallardo
The wifi signals were set up in locations with open parking lots like some city parks, outside libraries, and recreational centers.