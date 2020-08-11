Advertisement

CBP officers seize over 18 million dollars worth of meth

CBP officers seize over 18 million dollars of meth
CBP officers seize over 18 million dollars of meth(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over 18 million dollars worth of meth during two separate incidents over the weekend.

The first incident happened on Friday, August 7th when officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a Kenworth tractor to secondary inspection. After a non-intrusive imaging system inspection, officers found 336 packages of meth. The drugs weighed 763 pounds and had an estimated street value of $15,266,414.

The second incident happened the next day at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge when agents referred a 2003 Ford F-250 truck to secondary inspection.

Officers searched the truck and found 139 pounds of meth hidden inside a shipment of auto equipment. 

The narcotics combined have an estimated street value of $18,051,264.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

