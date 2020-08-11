City activates public wifi spots around Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the new school year quickly approaches, city officials are doing their part when it comes to helping students with digital learning.

Several wi-fi hot spots have now been activated around the gateway city.

As more and more people, especially students, set out to work and study remotely the City of Laredo wants to make sure the right resources are available for them.

The public will be able to access the internet from the comfort of their vehicles.

It’s as easy as driving to one of the 17 designated wifi spots, parking, and just connecting to the free internet, named “Laredo Public Wifi.”

This initiative has been in the talks among council for several months but the ultimate push came as the school year quickly approaches.

Councilman Alberto Torres says there are many students who do not have internet at home and will depend on these hotspots.

“It’s very common to see in our neighborhoods, especially in the district that I represent, that internet accessibility is not made available because lack of economic resources and economic status,” Torres said. “If you see some areas of town do have more connections than others that’s because the social economic status of those areas are much more different than the areas that do already have it”.

The wifi signals were set up in locations with open parking lots like some city parks, outside libraries, and recreational centers.

Torres says its set up to be a safe place for students and the public to connect to.

“It would allow for it to be public friendly, kid-friendly and protecting them from any access that they should not be accessing.”

The City of Laredo IT director, Homero Vazquez Garcia says each unit costs about $1,000 and each location could possibly need more than one unit depending how strong and how far the signal reaches.

There is also a reoccurring cost of $40 a month per unit for the internet service.

Vasquez says the total cost of these projects will fluctuate as the city plans move forward with adding more locations.

He adds that within a couple weeks there should be a total of 29 wifi spots all around the city.

A copy of the wi-fi map can be found below.

Wifi Map (KGNS)

