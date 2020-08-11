Advertisement

City’s first day of budget workshop for next year

City Hall
City Hall
By Natalie Reed
Published: Aug. 11, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This year's pandemic is not just affecting your wallet but also the city's budget plans.

Tuesday was the first day City of Laredo officials meet to discuss and approve next year’s budget.

This new budget is larger than last year’s, going right over $700 million. That money will be used to fund 21 new positions.

Usually the city can count funding the general fund with revenues coming in from property taxes, sales tax, and the bridge systems.

But this year the pandemic caused a lower dollar general fund at $209 million, which is lower than last year’s so they were forced to make adjustments.

“We unfunded several positions to make the budget balanced,” said Gilberto Sanchez, City of Laredo budget director. “We also had to draw from the fund balance, which is unfortunate that we had to do that due to the revenue coming in lower as the COVID pandemic is hitting us hard. And we’re also taking money from solid waste as a loan.”

Sanchez says they plan to pay back the the loan from solid waste department, which is of $4 million.

Sanchez goes onto say everything else should remain the same and citizens should be getting access to the same services as previous years.

The meetings will continue over the next three days.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

