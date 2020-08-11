Doctors Hospital welcomes new CEO
With 20 years in healthcare leadership experience, Emma Maria Montes-Ewing has now taken the helm at the hospital.
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Doctors Hospital of Laredo welcomes a new chief executive officer.
With 20 years in healthcare leadership experience, Emma Maria Montes-Ewing has now taken the helm at the hospital.
For the past six years, Montes-Ewing has served as the CEO for Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas.
She began her career in healthcare as a licensed physical therapist assistant and has worked her way up the ranks to serve as the hospital’s CEO.
Montes-Ewing has also worked in San Angelo and Abilene, Texas.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.