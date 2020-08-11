Advertisement

Doctors Hospital welcomes new CEO

With 20 years in healthcare leadership experience, Emma Maria Montes-Ewing has now taken the helm at the hospital.
Emma Maria Montes-Ewing
Emma Maria Montes-Ewing(KGNS)
By Natalie Reed
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Doctors Hospital of Laredo welcomes a new chief executive officer.

With 20 years in healthcare leadership experience, Emma Maria Montes-Ewing has now taken the helm at the hospital.

For the past six years, Montes-Ewing has served as the CEO for Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas.

She began her career in healthcare as a licensed physical therapist assistant and has worked her way up the ranks to serve as the hospital’s CEO.

Montes-Ewing has also worked in San Angelo and Abilene, Texas.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health authority takes measures to stop nursing home COVID spread

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Reed
Doctor Victor Trevino says that due to an increased capacity at local hospitals, some patients from nursing homes could soon be transferred out.

News

Officials warn public as infection rate continues to increase

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
After over a thousand new positive cases of COVID are reported during August, officials say it’s perfectly clear that the community is no longer taking this virus seriously.

News

LISD police force sports new wheels

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
While students will not be returning to class right away, Chief Roberto Villarreal says their mission and duties of protecting their campuses and those working will not change.

News

Federal TRIO Program to give millions of dollars to college students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
Representative Henry Cuellar announced Monday that Laredo College and TAMIU will receive nearly $1.5 million each over the next five years to help first-generation, low income and disabled students.

Latest News

News

City activates public wifi spots around Laredo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Yocelin Gallardo
The wifi signals were set up in locations with open parking lots like some city parks, outside libraries, and recreational centers.

News

Local officials appointed to regulate gaming at 8-liners

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Webb County officials spoke in depth about what law enforcement entity will be out regulating the rules for these establishments.

Local

Border Patrol agents arrest two convicted felons

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Two Mexican Nationals who had prior convictions are caught by Border Patrol agents.

News

LISD holds leadership summit

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
The summit will continue on for the next three days as LISD cabinet members and leaders make presentations displaying goals for each department fore the upcoming year.

News

Local Catholic schools kick off first day of virtual learning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
The Catholic Diocese of Laredo is currently ordering schools to teach virtually for the next nine weeks.

News

UISD welcomes new teachers for first day of orientation

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
The orientation sessions are being held online and they serve to introduce new teachers to the district and their policies before remote learning begins on August 24.