First United Methodist Church distributes food and face masks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This morning 60 people have a less empty pantry thanks to a local church.

First United Methodist Church is helping feed Laredoans in these tough times.

On Tuesday they were at the Holding Institute in central Laredo.

In addition to giving out food they also provide hygiene kits and face masks.

Pastor Alvaro Villarreal says they gather every Tuesday and Thursday to distribute food and talk about faith.

“We select the food. There’s a warehouse here in town that helps us by giving us food, and the people as they come we try to keeping in line so we can help as much as we can.”

Everyone is welcome as long as they can provide an address, I.D., and a phone number.

