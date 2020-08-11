Advertisement

GRAPHIC: More arrests after brawl during pro-police rally in Colorado

A brawl that erupted at a pro-police rally in Ft. Collins, Colo., is under investigation. Three people were arrested.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Two more people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a brawl that broke out during a pro-police rally in northern Colorado over the weekend.

The “Back the Blue” rally drew hundreds of people outside the Fort Collins police department Saturday afternoon. Some counter-demonstrators say some of the pro-police rallygoers were the instigators in the melee.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some may find the video embedded below disturbing.

However, Fort Collins police chief Jeff Swoboda is standing by his statement that there were aggressors on both sides. He said several people on each side were armed with weapons, including sidearms and brass knuckles, and were looking to get into a fight.

He says police don’t want the support of people who don’t show concern for other people’s safety.

Three people were arrested shortly after the brawl, and one was cited.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

