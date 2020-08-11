Health authority takes measures to stop nursing home COVID spread

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The health authority for the City of Laredo Doctor Victor Trevino was a guest on the KGNS Digital News Desk on Monday morning and spoke of the unprecedented deaths of residents in nursing homes.

Dr. Trevino says that new measures need to be taken to stop the spread of infection in the nursing homes.

He says that due to an increased capacity at local hospitals, some patients from nursing homes could soon be transferred out.

“We’re increasing our mitigation measures for sending the symptomatic nursing home patients, symptomatic COVID positive to the ER now that we have some more capacity in the hospitals for evaluation. And the reason for this is to break the cycle of transmission in facilities. By sending the symptomatic positives we’re able to identify who has to be admitted or who has to be triaged to other areas like specialty or other places. The idea is to relieve the nursing home from symptomatic positive patients. And eventually relieve them from all the positive patients.”

Trevino went on to say that nursing homes are not built for handling this level of infection due to the extremely contagious nature of the coronavirus.

