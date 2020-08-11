Advertisement

LISD police force sports new wheels

While students will not be returning to class right away, Chief Roberto Villarreal says their mission and duties of protecting their campuses and those working will not change.
By Natalie Reed
Published: Aug. 10, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo ISD police are sporting some new wheels just in time for the new school year.

Three of the four police vehicles came by way of the Campus Improvement Plan and will be used around the clock out on the field following up on calls of complaints.

They each feature some of the latest equipment including laptops and printers that officials say will go a long way in facilitating the work that officers do.

The fourth vehicle will be used by administration. It was purchased with Forfieture funds.

"So we'll be available for any call, whether to answer a call as soon as they give us a call, being that we're already out in the field, our response time will be very minimal to get to that call immediately."

The total cost of all four vehicles was roughly $200,000 dollars.

