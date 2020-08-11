Man accused of calling authorities 90 times

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after placing one too many calls to an emergency hotline.

The Laredo Police Department arrested 28-year-old Steven Martinez over the weekend

Last Saturday Martinez allegedly called 911 nearly 100 times and during 27 of those the line was silent.

Police arrived at the 5300 block of San Bernardo and arrested Martinez.

Martinez is charged with silent abusive calls to 911.

He is currently being held with no bond at the Webb County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.