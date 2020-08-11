Advertisement

Officials warn public as infection rate continues to increase

After over a thousand new positive cases of COVID are reported during August, officials say it’s perfectly clear that the community is no longer taking this virus seriously.
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Aug. 11, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Six months into the pandemic and things aren’t slowing down, according to city and county officials.

In fact, the rate of infection has been escalating nonstop for half that time.

Officials are pleading with the public to continue taking the virus seriously as the risk for infection gets higher.

City and county officials share their utter frustration over an unchanging situation during Monday’s briefing. So far this month, over a thousand new positive cases have been reported.

“Over the last week, which was August 2nd to August 8th we had 1,497 cases reported to us,” said Richard Chamberlain. “Which is an increase from the week before 1,359. We want to see these cases go down.”

According to Interim Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain, these numbers and this situation is not where we should be.

“The only way we are going to see a difference is when we all come together as a community and stop going out to social gatherings and stop having people over to our homes and make sure we are staying home when we are a positive.”

As the numbers continue to rise, officials say it’s perfectly clear that the community is no longer taking this virus seriously.

”I’m really taken aback in a way that other communities have succeeded but we haven’t yet, and basically it’s the same tools that we have,” said Mayor Pete Saenz. “They’ve been able to level off, and bring down the level of positivity rate, but we haven’t yet, as a matter of fact we’re just going the opposite and that’s very very troubling.”

If the public chooses not to participate in bending the curve, City Manager Robert Eads says then they will have to do what they can.

“I think there’s probably a lot of opportunity for us to go out there and change some of our ordinances to greater enforce what we’re doing, without a doubt I think there’s opportunity there to start tightening down because that’s probably where it’s going to be.”

According to the city data, the largest age group with positive cases continues to be 20 to 29.

For a look at Laredo statistics, such as the number of cases per zip code, you can visit the City of Laredo’s coronavirus web page.

