Police searching for man believed to be tied to theft
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are searching for a man who is believed to be tied to a theft case.
Laredo Police posted a picture of a man wearing a black Budweiser cap, a white mask and a what appears to be a green plaid shirt.
If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
