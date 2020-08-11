Advertisement

Police searching for man believed to be tied to theft

Man believed to be tied to theft
Man believed to be tied to theft(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are searching for a man who is believed to be tied to a theft case.

Laredo Police posted a picture of a man wearing a black Budweiser cap, a white mask and a what appears to be a green plaid shirt.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

