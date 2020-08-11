Police searching for man believed to be tied to theft

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are searching for a man who is believed to be tied to a theft case.

Laredo Police posted a picture of a man wearing a black Budweiser cap, a white mask and a what appears to be a green plaid shirt.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.