Police searching for owner of vehicle that is believed to be tied to theft

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities need your help in locating a possible person of interest who is believed to be tied to a theft case.

Laredo Police are searching for the owner of a pickup truck is believed to be connected to a purse theft.

If you have any information on the owner of the vehicle or any information on the case you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.