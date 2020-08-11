Police searching for two individuals believed to be tied to burglary
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are searching for a couple of individuals who are believed to be tied to a burglary case.
The Laredo Police Department shared surveillance video of the incident which took place on July 26th at around 8:30 p.m.
If you have any information on the location or identity of the individuals you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.
You can also submit a tip via the Laredo Police app or call Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.