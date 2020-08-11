LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -We got that summertime sadness because it’s so hot outside and we are about one month away from September.

On Tuesday morning we’re going to see another humid morning with temperatures in the upper 70s.

By the afternoon we are expecting a high of 102 degrees with sunny skies and little to no cloud coverage.

These triple digits will continue until about Friday where we can drop by just a degree or two.

Then as we head into the weekend and into next week, we are expecting 100 degrees flat.

It doesn’t look like we’re going to be seeing any chances of rain or relief in temperatures so just hang on until September.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.