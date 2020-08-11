Traffic light adjustment to take place at Del Mar and Winfield Parkway

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Crews are currently working on adjusting a signal light which could affect your commute.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the signal lights at the intersection of Winfield Parkway and Del Mar Boulevard are being adjusted.

During this time the light will not be working.

Officers are in the area directing traffic.

The repairs should take roughly two hours to complete.

