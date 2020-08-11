Advertisement

Traffic light adjustment to take place at Del Mar and Winfield Parkway

(WLUC)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Crews are currently working on adjusting a signal light which could affect your commute.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the signal lights at the intersection of Winfield Parkway and Del Mar Boulevard are being adjusted.

During this time the light will not be working.

Officers are in the area directing traffic.

The repairs should take roughly two hours to complete.

