Advertisement

WorkForce Solutions helping job-seekers find work

File photo: Workforce Solutions
File photo: Workforce Solutions(KGNS)
By Barbara Campos
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A state agency is making sure people connect to their future careers in a safe environment due to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, August 12, South Texas WorkForce Solutions will be hosting its first virtual job fair for this month that will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission Data , from June to July unemployment claims in South Texas were at more than 5,000, a number that has dropped to 4, 322.

Webb County alone makes up most of the South Texas population making up more than half of the claims; a number that was 2,911 as of August 1st.

Most of the unemployment claimed industries include restaurants, home health care services, and freight transportation arrangement.

In the virtual job fair, some of the jobs offered are meant to fill this need.

A total of 20 employers are signed up which include Sonic, 7-11, Superior Nursing Care, Logis forwarders, Dr. Ikes, and others.

Workforce Solutions has been hosting these virtual job fairs since April and hopes that to fill in the empty job spots left by the pandemic.

For more information, you can click on the link: https://southtexasworkforce.easyvirtualfair.com/

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Border Patrol and DPS foil human smuggling attempt

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A vehicle pursuit leads to the discovery of undocumented immigrants being transported in a stolen vehicle.

Local

Vehicle fire prompts closure of Highway 359

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A vehicle fire has prompted the temporary closure of Highway 359 near Concord Hills.

Local

Police searching for man believed to be tied to theft

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities are searching for a man who is believed to be tied to a theft case.

Local

CBP officers seize over 18 million dollars worth of meth

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents prevented two massive loads of drugs from entering the country.

Latest News

Local

Police searching for two individuals believed to be tied to burglary

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local authorities are searching for a couple of individuals who are believed to be tied to a burglary case.

Local

Traffic light adjustment to take place at Del Mar and Winfield Parkway

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to the Laredo Police Department, the signal lights at the intersection of Winfield Parkway and Del Mar Boulevard are being adjusted.

Local

Agents find undocumented immigrants hidden inside livestock trailer

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents find nearly two dozen undocumented immigrants during an alleged human smuggling attempt over the weekend.

Local

Police searching for owner of vehicle that is believed to be tied to theft

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local authorities need your help in locating a possible person of interest who is believed to be tied to a theft case.

Local

Smash Mouth plays concert

Updated: 9 hours ago
6a newscast recording

National

Smash Mouth facing backlash for playing music festival during pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Well hey now, you're a rock star but is it time to get the show on?