WorkForce Solutions helping job-seekers find work

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A state agency is making sure people connect to their future careers in a safe environment due to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, August 12, South Texas WorkForce Solutions will be hosting its first virtual job fair for this month that will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission Data , from June to July unemployment claims in South Texas were at more than 5,000, a number that has dropped to 4, 322.

Webb County alone makes up most of the South Texas population making up more than half of the claims; a number that was 2,911 as of August 1st.

Most of the unemployment claimed industries include restaurants, home health care services, and freight transportation arrangement.

In the virtual job fair, some of the jobs offered are meant to fill this need.

A total of 20 employers are signed up which include Sonic, 7-11, Superior Nursing Care, Logis forwarders, Dr. Ikes, and others.

Workforce Solutions has been hosting these virtual job fairs since April and hopes that to fill in the empty job spots left by the pandemic.

For more information, you can click on the link: https://southtexasworkforce.easyvirtualfair.com/

