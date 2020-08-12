Border Patrol agents rescue kidnapping victims

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol and FBI agents successfully rescued two kidnapping victims in Nuevo Laredo.

The rescue happened on August ninth when agents were working with the family of the victims to return them home safely.

According to Border Patrol, the family had been paying the kidnappers for the return of their family members; however, the captors abruptly broke off communication.

The next day, agents received information that the kidnappers would be smuggling the two individuals into the United States.

Agents positioned themselves in strategic locations and were able to rescue the individuals after they were brought across the border near the outlet mall.

The U.S. Citizen and his Mexican Citizen son were determined to be in good condition.

