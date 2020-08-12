Advertisement

Border Patrol agents rescue kidnapping victims

Agents say family members were paying kidnappers for the return of their loved ones
File photo: Border Patrol
File photo: Border Patrol (KGNS)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol and FBI agents successfully rescued two kidnapping victims in Nuevo Laredo.

The rescue happened on August ninth when agents were working with the family of the victims to return them home safely.

According to Border Patrol, the family had been paying the kidnappers for the return of their family members; however, the captors abruptly broke off communication.

The next day, agents received information that the kidnappers would be smuggling the two individuals into the United States. 

Agents positioned themselves in strategic locations and were able to rescue the individuals after they were brought across the border near the outlet mall.

The U.S. Citizen and his Mexican Citizen son were determined to be in good condition.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man accused of repeatedly stealing from hardware store

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing from a hardware store on numerous occasions.

Local

Solid Waste Department picking up bulky trash in District Five

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted rubbish, the City of Laredo’s Solid Waste Department will be collecting brush and bulky trash next week in District Five.

Local

Skies on fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Expect another hot and sunny day with little to no cloud coverage and temperatures in the triple digits.

News

Detention centers see increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
As of Monday, 226 detainees have tested positive at the Webb County Detention Center and at the Rio Grande Detention Center a total of 275 tested positive.

Latest News

News

County Commissioners Court votes to take on multi-million dollar debt

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
The local government voted to take $50 million out in loans so that they could fund up to six projects over many years.

News

Health authority signs executive order for nursing home residents

Updated: 8 hours ago
Effective immediately “all nursing homes must transfer symptomatic COVID-19 residents to local hospitals or free-standing ER’s or urgent care facilities for evaluation.”

News

Hiring a tutor during the pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
When looking for a tutor, there are many different options out there and the Better Business Bureau has some recommendations for finding the right one for your child.

News

City proposes new propositions for November ballot

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
There are nine propositions that could end up on the November ballot, the proposed amendments cover things like: moral turpitude, the mayor’s veto timeline, and candidate filing fees.

News

First United Methodist Church distributes food and face masks

Updated: 11 hours ago
First United Methodist Church is helping feed Laredoans in these tough times as well as providing them with hygiene packs and face masks.

News

City’s first day of budget workshop for next year

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
This new budget is larger than last year’s, going right over $700 million. That money will be used to fund 21 new positions.