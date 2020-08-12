Advertisement

City and county announce four deaths due to COVID-19

Death toll at 179
Coronavirus deaths
Coronavirus deaths(MGN Online)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another four residents have succumbed to the coronavirus in our area.

On Wednesday, the City of Laredo and Webb County confirmed four COVID-19 deaths putting our death toll at 179.

The 176th death was a woman in her late 90s who passed away on Sunday, August 9th.

The 177th death was a man in his late 50s who passed away on Saturday, August 8th.

The 178th death was a woman in her early 60s and the 179th death was a man in his mid 60s who passed away on Tuesday, August 11th.

City officials continue to urge residents to stay home if you are sick and call your doctor. Do not go to the doctor’s office, call your doctor first. If it is an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man accused of assault and theft arrested by police

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
In one case, the man allegedly ordered a shake from the business and attempted to steal money from the register during the transaction.

Local

Man accused of stealing vehicle from Mines Road neighborhood

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An alleged case of grand theft auto lands one man behind bars.

Local

Laredoan wins big on Cash Five lottery ticket

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A lucky Laredoan wakes up over 20,000 dollars richer.

Local

UISD approves instructional plan for new school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The United ISD Board of Trustees approved a new instructional plan for the new school year.

Latest News

Local

Police searching man who is believed to be tied to burglary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local authorities are turning to the community in locating a man who is allegedly tied to a robbery.

Local

Man accused of stealing woman’s purse from mall parking lot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a woman’s purse and dragging her in the process.

Local

Man accused of repeatedly stealing from hardware store

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing from a hardware store on numerous occasions.

Local

Solid Waste Department picking up bulky trash in District Five

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted rubbish, the City of Laredo’s Solid Waste Department will be collecting brush and bulky trash next week in District Five.

Local

Border Patrol agents rescue kidnapping victims

Updated: 7 hours ago
Border Patrol and FBI agents successfully rescued two kidnapping victims in Nuevo Laredo.

Local

Skies on fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Expect another hot and sunny day with little to no cloud coverage and temperatures in the triple digits.