City and county announce four deaths due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another four residents have succumbed to the coronavirus in our area.

On Wednesday, the City of Laredo and Webb County confirmed four COVID-19 deaths putting our death toll at 179.

The 176th death was a woman in her late 90s who passed away on Sunday, August 9th.

The 177th death was a man in his late 50s who passed away on Saturday, August 8th.

The 178th death was a woman in her early 60s and the 179th death was a man in his mid 60s who passed away on Tuesday, August 11th.

City officials continue to urge residents to stay home if you are sick and call your doctor. Do not go to the doctor’s office, call your doctor first. If it is an emergency, call 9-1-1.

