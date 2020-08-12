Advertisement

City proposes proposition for November ballot

There are nine propositions that could end up on the November ballot, the proposed amendments cover things like: moral turpitude, the mayor’s veto timeline, and candidate filing fees.
City Hall
City Hall(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There are nine propositions that could end up on the November ballot, these are proposed amendments to the City of Laredo charter.

City council continues to streamline some of the propositions going to voters in November. They still have two more public hearings to make a final decision.

The proposed amendments cover things like: moral turpitude, the mayor’s veto timeline, and candidate filing fees.

Last Friday, council had a lengthy discussion about moral turpitude. In the charter the mayor or council member must give up their seat if they are convicted of a felony or crime of moral turpitude.

Since the legal definition is based more on circumstance, council is looking to establish a clear guide moving forward.

”Felonies, automatic termination and then any misdemeanor considered moral turpitude will go to court first, and if we have to be recalled automatic recall,” said Rudy Gonzalez.

In the list are recently proposed amendments brought forward by council which includes a language change under terms and limits.

In the charter, someone elected during a special election to finish half of an unexpired term is considered to have served a full term. Council members can only serve two terms.

The proposed charter amendment is: “Councilmember may serve the unexpired term in addition to two full terms.”

City council will hold a public hearing on these nine amendments on Thursday.

