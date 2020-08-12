County Commissioners Court votes to take on multi-million dollar debt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners Court voted to take on a multi-million dollar debt.

Fifty million dollars is the amount the local government voted to take out in loans. The money could fund up to six projects over many years.

Those projects include constructing county fairgrounds, renovating the juvenile detox facility and the Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum, installing new voting equipment, upgrading communication towers for the Sheriff’s Office, and adding a south fire station.

The county’s financial adviser expects the fairgrounds to cost around $48.5 million and the detox facility coming in at $1.5 million, with little room to fund more than just two projects.

“What we’ve told the financial adviser is cap us out at $50 million, and we will allocate approximately,” said Lalo Uribe, Webb County chief executive administrator. ”If the court wants to exceed the $50 million, then today would be the opportunity to discuss that.”

Uribe says now may be the best time to take out these loans.

“If I were a betting person, the indication is that (interest) rates are at an all-time low. Rates will probably steadily decline shortly after the general election in November, so I think this is the best time to be considering this.”

The county’s financial adviser echoed this, as well. Noe Hinojosa says with the pandemic, interest rates are attractive for borrowers, in this case, the Webb County government.

But the county is still looking at about $1.5 million in interest. So what does that mean for residents?

“You’re basically playing with your structure to your benefit in an attempt to keep the tax rate at 3.5 cents,” said Hinojosa. “We are having lower payments in the first eight years of the loan so that the impact on the tax rate is as minimal as can be.”

In other words, you should not see an increase in taxes.

It’s likely that the loan will not fund all six projects, but the commissioners say the plans can change.

