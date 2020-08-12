County promotes 2020 Census on El Aguila buses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the deadline to the census rapidly approaching, Webb County has prepared a new promo to encourage people living in the area to complete the 2020 Census.

All county officials are promoting the count by releasing public service announcements and wrapping El Aguila buses.

Commissioner Wawi Tijerina and Cindy Liendo are spear heading efforts to increase the number of responses.

The current response rate is at fifty percent.

