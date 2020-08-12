Detention centers see increase in COVID-19 cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The local detention centers have also been hit hard by the virus.

As of Monday, 226 detainees have tested positive at the Webb County Detention Center. Of those, the Laredo health authority says 136 remain active.

At the Rio Grande Detention Center, a total of 998 have been tested and of those 275 tested positive while 250 are still pending their results.

“These institutions are not built for these type of situations, for outbreaks, for quarantines,” said Richard Chamberlain, Laredo’s interim health director. “Yet, they are doing their absolute best to ensure the safety of all individuals. They are cohering which means they are grouping the individuals who are COVID positive to reduce the exposure to anyone who is not COVID positive.”

