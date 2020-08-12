Advertisement

Health authority signs executive order for nursing home residents

Effective immediately “all nursing homes must transfer symptomatic COVID-19 residents to local hospitals or free-standing ER’s or urgent care facilities for evaluation.”
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s health authority signed a new executive order for all local nursing homes and hospitals.

These facilities must accept the residents.

“If admission is required, the local hospital or free-standing ER may admit or transfer the patient to specialty hospital, a local alternative site, or out of town.”

“The health authority and the Health Department will coordinate transfers with nursing homes based on the severity of illness.”

In signing and releasing this new order, Doctor. Victor Trevino says,

“A true measure of our society is how we treat our most vulnerable members. This is especially true as it relates to our nursing home residents. I understand that these pandemic measures are not always popular during these scary times but they are necessary and a true reflection of who we are as Laredoans when times get difficult.”

