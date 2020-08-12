Hiring a tutor during the pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As students adapt to the new normal and return to school during a pandemic, for many parents turning to a tutor could help keep their kids motivated to learn.

The Better Business Bureau says it has seen a recent boom in the tutoring industries as more and more parents opt to hire tutors as the school year begins under new circumstances.

When looking for a tutor, there are many different options out there. There is in-home one-on-one sessions, small group lessons, online instruction, and tutoring centers.

You also have to choose between hiring an individual freelance tutor, and going through a tutoring company that will match you to a tutor.

If you are moving forward with hiring a tutor, the BBB recommends:

- to ask for referrals. You can ask friends and family if they have any recommendations. Also, ask your child’s favorite teacher, or other school employees for referrals. Make sure the tutor is knowledgeable in the specific area your child needs help in

- check references. You should always ask the individual tutor or tutoring service for references, and contact them. It’s best to speak to at least a minimum of three references.

- discuss the details. Make sure to talk about availability; when is the tutor free and how flexible are they? It’s important to discuss pricing before hiring a tutor. Price will depend on the level of experience of the tutor, frequency and type of sessions, and whether or not you’re going through a center.

- The BBB also says to make sure to include your child in the hiring process. The throughout the process, ask your child if they are comfortable and if they think the sessions are improving their school work.

“When you talk about hiring a tutor there are different options, there are different scenarios,” said Jason Mexa. “Now because of the COVID-19, we are trying to get people to triple check references. We’ve seen, unfortunately, a lot of south Texas teachers who are leaving the school districts and are going into a private teaching experience so that comes at a cost. Parents are getting together to plan the opportunity of hiring a tutor for three students at a certain rate. We’ve seen different scenarios pop up but the main thing is to make sure and double check references.”

Tutoring can be a pricey venture and not an option for many parents.

Both United and Laredo ISD say they will offer extra time and attention to those students who are falling behind.

Laredo ISD says for those students who need additional or individual attention “interventional periods” will be offered and United ISD says it will offer “extended-day” remote tutoring.

The BBB has a directory on it’s website where parents can look up qualified tutors and tutoring companies. There, tutors can also create a profile to find clients.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.