Laredoan wins big on Cash Five lottery ticket

Winner matched five numbers during Wednesday's Cash Five drawing
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A lucky Laredoan wakes up over 20,000 dollars richer.

According to the Texas Lottery website, the Cash Five winner bough the ticket at the Stripes Store located on the 2500 block of Del Mar Boulevard.

No word on who the lucky ticket holder is but tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.

The Cash Five winning numbers for Wednesday, August 11th are: 4, 10, 20, 34 , 35.

