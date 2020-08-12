Advertisement

Man accused of assault and theft arrested by police

Suspect accused of stealing bicycle and stealing money from cash register
32-year-old Roberto Delgado
32-year-old Roberto Delgado(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man with an extensive criminal history is facing multiple charges including assault and theft.

Laredo Police arrested 32-year-old Roberto Delgado the fourth for three separate cases.

The first case happened on April 14th of 2018 when officers were called out to the 11200 block of Mines Road.

Officers met with a female victim who stated that Delgado assaulted her several times and caused physical injuries.

The second case was reported on May 20th on the same year when officers were called out to the 300 block of Lobo Loop where a victim stated that someone stole their bicycle from their pick-up truck.

Two days later Delgado allegedly stole from a local business located at the 10100 block of Mines Road.

According to the caller, Delgado ordered a milk shake from the business, and when the employee was processing the transaction, Delgado allegedly tried to grab money from the register.

All three cases were presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence to make an arrest.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City and county announce four deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Another four residents have succumbed to the coronavirus in our area putting our death toll at 179

Local

Man accused of stealing vehicle from Mines Road neighborhood

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An alleged case of grand theft auto lands one man behind bars.

Local

Laredoan wins big on Cash Five lottery ticket

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A lucky Laredoan wakes up over 20,000 dollars richer.

Local

UISD approves instructional plan for new school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The United ISD Board of Trustees approved a new instructional plan for the new school year.

Latest News

Local

Police searching man who is believed to be tied to burglary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local authorities are turning to the community in locating a man who is allegedly tied to a robbery.

Local

Man accused of stealing woman’s purse from mall parking lot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a woman’s purse and dragging her in the process.

Local

Man accused of repeatedly stealing from hardware store

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing from a hardware store on numerous occasions.

Local

Solid Waste Department picking up bulky trash in District Five

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted rubbish, the City of Laredo’s Solid Waste Department will be collecting brush and bulky trash next week in District Five.

Local

Border Patrol agents rescue kidnapping victims

Updated: 7 hours ago
Border Patrol and FBI agents successfully rescued two kidnapping victims in Nuevo Laredo.

Local

Skies on fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Expect another hot and sunny day with little to no cloud coverage and temperatures in the triple digits.