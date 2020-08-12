Man accused of assault and theft arrested by police

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man with an extensive criminal history is facing multiple charges including assault and theft.

Laredo Police arrested 32-year-old Roberto Delgado the fourth for three separate cases.

The first case happened on April 14th of 2018 when officers were called out to the 11200 block of Mines Road.

Officers met with a female victim who stated that Delgado assaulted her several times and caused physical injuries.

The second case was reported on May 20th on the same year when officers were called out to the 300 block of Lobo Loop where a victim stated that someone stole their bicycle from their pick-up truck.

Two days later Delgado allegedly stole from a local business located at the 10100 block of Mines Road.

According to the caller, Delgado ordered a milk shake from the business, and when the employee was processing the transaction, Delgado allegedly tried to grab money from the register.

All three cases were presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence to make an arrest.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.