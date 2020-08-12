Man accused of repeatedly stealing from hardware store

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing from a hardware store on numerous occasions.

Laredo Police arrested Raul Nieto Jr. in the case and charged him with theft of property.

The case unfolded on July 21st when authorities were called out to a store located at the 5700 lock of San Bernardo.

Police met with an employee who stated that a man had walked into the store on multiple occasions and made off with over $3,000 worth of items.

Five days later, the culprit allegedly returned to the same store and selected a Bosch Hammer Drill and attempted to walk out of the store without paying for it.

A loss prevention specialist called the police and stated that this man was the same person who stole from the store earlier that week.

After a thorough investigation, Nieto Jr. was identified as the suspect and he was taken into custody.

