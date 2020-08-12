Advertisement

Man accused of stealing vehicle from Mines Road neighborhood

Victim noticed vehicle was missing when she told husband to retrieve something from the car
Jesus Luis Cortinas Jr.
Jesus Luis Cortinas Jr.(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An alleged case of grand theft auto lands one man behind bars.

Laredo Police arrested Jesus Luis Cortinas Jr. and charged him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The incident happened on June 29th at around 11 a.m. when officers were called out to a theft report at the 11100 block of Palafox Drive.

The victim told police that she had asked her husband to retrieve an item from the inside of her white Nissan Rouge.

When the husband went outside, he noticed the vehicle was missing.

A report was made and turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force who was able to identify Cortinas as the suspect.

