Man accused of stealing woman’s purse from mall parking lot

37-year-old Felipe Noe Maldonado
37-year-old Felipe Noe Maldonado(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a woman’s purse and dragging her in the process.

Laredo Police arrested 37-year-old Felipe Noe Maldonado for an incident that happened on Friday, August 7th at the 5300 block of San Dario Avenue.

According to the victim, she had just exited a department store when a tan-colored Cadillac pulled up right next to her.

A man identified as Maldonado suddenly emerged from the vehicle and grabbed the victim’s purse attempting to snatch it from her.

The woman tried to stand her ground, but Maldonado allegedly pushed the victim, causing her to fall.

The victim eventually let go of the purse and the man fled the scene.

Responding officers placed a lookout on the Cadillac and authorities were able to find a vehicle with no license plates matching the description near the 700 block of E. Travis Street.

Officers were able to locate Maldonado and he eventually confessed to the robbery.

All of the victim’s belongings were safely restored and Maldonado was charged with robbery.

Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino Jr. touted the work of the uniformed patrol division and CAPERs detectives in locating the suspect and effecting the arrest.

