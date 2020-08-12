Advertisement

North Carolina woman who grew up on a plantation turns 103

Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WSOC/CNN) - A North Carolina woman is celebrating a new milestone with her family and friends as she turns 103 years old.

WSOC reports Gussie Dennis was born in 1917 and was raised at a plantation house in Greenville, South Carolina.

Dennis picked cotton at a young age, but she would later teach, work in a hospital and even did some modeling to raise money for her church. Her journey was a difficult one for a Black woman during that time, but she succeeded with confidence and style.

“If you could do it, I could do it too,” Dennis said. “I had a determination to do whatever I wanted to do.”

She would marry and have children. As her family tree grew, she passed on life lessons she learned along the way.

“She definitely tells me always to have patience and be wise in my decision making,” Dennis’ grandson Tai Taylor said.

Dennis’ birthday wish is for everyone to experience her unending joy.

“I wish God would bless all of you all like he’s been blessing me.”

Copyright 2020 WSOC via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Prosecutors charge 3 with threatening women in R. Kelly case

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors announced charges Wednesday against three men accused of threatening and intimidating women who have accused R&B singer R. Kelly of abuse, including one man suspected of setting fire to a vehicle in Florida.

Local

Man accused of stealing vehicle from Mines Road neighborhood

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An alleged case of grand theft auto lands one man behind bars.

National Politics

Biden, Harris to make unusual campaign debut in virus era

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Harris and Biden then will sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let even small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like together.

Local

Laredoan wins big on Cash Five lottery ticket

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A lucky Laredoan wakes up over 20,000 dollars richer.

Latest News

National

Search finished at Shreveport hospital, gunman not found; now a statewide manhunt

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Police are searching for a gunman in the hospital.

National

North Carolina woman who grew up on a plantation turns 103

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
A North Carolina woman who grew up on a plantation turned 103 years old.

National

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

National

Media mogul Sumner Redstone dies at 97

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Sumner Redstone, who built a media empire from his family’s drive-in movie chain, has died. He was 97.

Local

UISD approves instructional plan for new school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The United ISD Board of Trustees approved a new instructional plan for the new school year.

National

3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police, several ambulances, an air ambulance and fire engines were at the scene.