Advertisement

Police searching man who is believed to be tied to burglary

Authorities say the robbery happened at the 2000 block of Lomas Del Sur Boulevard
Police searching for man accused of robbery
Police searching for man accused of robbery(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are turning to the community in locating a man who is allegedly tied to a robbery.

Authorities say the images are in relation to a recent robbery at the 2000 block of Lomas Del Sur Boulevard.

If you have any information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

You can also submit an anonymous tip via the LPD app or by calling Laredo Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man accused of stealing vehicle from Mines Road neighborhood

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An alleged case of grand theft auto lands one man behind bars.

Local

Laredoan wins big on Cash Five lottery ticket

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A lucky Laredoan wakes up over 20,000 dollars richer.

Local

UISD approves instructional plan for new school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The United ISD Board of Trustees approved a new instructional plan for the new school year.

Local

Man accused of stealing woman’s purse from mall parking lot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a woman’s purse and dragging her in the process.

Latest News

Local

Man accused of repeatedly stealing from hardware store

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing from a hardware store on numerous occasions.

Local

Solid Waste Department picking up bulky trash in District Five

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted rubbish, the City of Laredo’s Solid Waste Department will be collecting brush and bulky trash next week in District Five.

Local

Border Patrol agents rescue kidnapping victims

Updated: 6 hours ago
Border Patrol and FBI agents successfully rescued two kidnapping victims in Nuevo Laredo.

Local

Skies on fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Expect another hot and sunny day with little to no cloud coverage and temperatures in the triple digits.

News

Detention centers see increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
As of Monday, 226 detainees have tested positive at the Webb County Detention Center and at the Rio Grande Detention Center a total of 275 tested positive.

News

County Commissioners Court votes to take on multi-million dollar debt

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
The local government voted to take $50 million out in loans so that they could fund up to six projects over many years.