Police searching man who is believed to be tied to burglary

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are turning to the community in locating a man who is allegedly tied to a robbery.

Authorities say the images are in relation to a recent robbery at the 2000 block of Lomas Del Sur Boulevard.

If you have any information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

You can also submit an anonymous tip via the LPD app or by calling Laredo Crime Stoppers.

